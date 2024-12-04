Elections 2024: Here are the number of times the NPP has defeated the NDC in presidential elections since 1992

As Ghana prepares for the 2024 general elections, the political atmosphere is charged with massive anticipation.

Since the Fourth Republic’s inception in 1992, the two dominant political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have alternated leadership, shaping Ghana’s political and socio-economic landscape.

The upcoming 2024 elections mark another critical moment in Ghana’s democratic journey, offering a chance to evaluate the historical performance of these political giants.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the number of times the NPP has defeated the NDC in presidential elections since 1992.

2000 Elections: The NPP’s Historic First Victory



The tables turned in the 2000 elections when John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP defeated the NDC’s Professor John Atta Mills.

With Rawlings constitutionally barred from running, Kufuor’s “Positive Change” campaign resonated with voters and led to a runoff victory with 56.9% of the total votes cast.

This marked the first democratic transfer of power between parties in Ghana.

-- AD --

Outcome: NPP defeats NDC (1st victory).

2004 Elections: Kufuor Secures Re-Election



The 2004 elections saw incumbent President John Kufuor face off again against Professor Atta Mills.

Kufuor’s administration pinpointed economic progress and stability and this made the NPP secure 52.45% of the total votes cast and extended the NPP’s tenure in power.

Outcome: NPP defeats NDC (2nd victory).

2016 Elections: The NPP’s Resounding Comeback



The 2016 elections marked a turning point as the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo decisively defeated incumbent President Mahama.

With 53.85% of the vote, Akufo-Addo’s campaign capitalized on public dissatisfaction with the NDC’s economic management, emphasizing promises of job creation and free senior high school education.

Outcome: NPP defeats NDC (3rd victory­)



In a historic rematch, President Nana Akufo-Addo faced former President John Mahama for the third time.

Akufo-Addo secured re-election with 51.3% of the vote, marking the NPP’s fourth victory over the NDC.

Outcome: NPP defeats NDC (4th victory).