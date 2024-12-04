Elections 2024: How Central Region has consistently voted for the candidate who eventually becomes the president since 1992

The Central Region of Ghana has earned a reputation as one of the key swing regions in the country’s elections.

Historically, its voting patterns have aligned closely with the eventual winner of Ghana’s presidential elections.

Below is an analysis of how the Central Region has voted for the presidential candidate who ultimately became president since the Fourth Republic’s inception in 1992.

1992 Election: Jerry John Rawlings (NDC)



Central Region’s Choice: Jerry John Rawlings



Outcome: Rawlings won the presidency with 58.4% of the national vote.

Analysis: The Central Region, like most of the country, strongly supported Rawlings in his bid to transition from military to civilian rule under the NDC banner.

1996 Election: Jerry John Rawlings (NDC)



Central Region’s Choice: Jerry John Rawlings

Outcome: Rawlings was re-elected, securing 57.4% of the national vote.

Analysis: The Central Region continued to back Rawlings, ensuring his second term in office, as the NDC maintained dominance in the region.

2000 Election: John Agyekum Kufuor (NPP)

Central Region’s Choice: John Agyekum Kufuor

Outcome: Kufuor defeated John Atta Mills in the runoff with 56.9% of the national vote.



Analysis: The Central Region’s shift to the NPP signalled a change in national sentiment, as voters embraced Kufuor’s “Positive Change” campaign message.

2004 Election: John Agyekum Kufuor (NPP)

Central Region’s Choice: John Agyekum Kufuor



Outcome: Kufuor won re-election with 52.45% of the national vote.



Analysis: The region reaffirmed its support for Kufuor, aligning with his national victory and reflecting approval of his first-term governance.

2008 Election: John Evans Atta Mills (NDC)



Central Region’s Choice: John Evans Atta Mills



Outcome: Mills narrowly defeated Nana Akufo-Addo in a runoff with 50.23% of the national vote.



Analysis: As a son of the Central Region, Mills garnered significant support from his home base, which played a pivotal role in his victory.



2012 Election: John Dramani Mahama (NDC)



Central Region’s Choice: John Dramani Mahama



Outcome: Mahama secured 50.7% of the national vote to win the presidency.



Analysis: The Central Region once again sided with the eventual winner, endorsing Mahama’s campaign amid his ascension to the presidency following Mills’ passing.



2016 Election: Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP)



Central Region’s Choice: Nana Akufo-Addo



Outcome: Akufo-Addo won decisively with 53.85% of the national vote.



Analysis: The Central Region shifted to the NPP, signalling discontent with the NDC’s governance and embracing the NPP’s promise of economic transformation.



2020 Election: Nana Akufo-Addo (NPP)



Central Region’s Choice: Nana Akufo-Addo



Outcome: Akufo-Addo was re-elected with 51.3% of the national vote.



Analysis: The region’s support for Akufo-Addo reaffirmed its alignment with the incumbent, contributing to his narrow re-election victory.



Key Observations



The Central Region has consistently voted for the candidate who eventually became president in all eight elections since 1992.