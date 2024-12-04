type here...
Elections 2024 Mahama smiles as NDC strongholds show strong growth in voter population and national register share

By Armani Brooklyn
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold regions—Bono East, North East, Northern, Oti, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, and Western North—have recorded significant voter population growth ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The combined voter population in these regions has surged to 5,782,069, up from 5,105,460 in 2020, representing an impressive 13.25% growth rate.

In addition to the increase in absolute voter numbers, the share of the national voter register for NDC strongholds has also grown.

In 2020, these regions accounted for 29.9% of registered voters. By 2024, their share has risen to 30.8%, signalling a shift in voter dynamics that could bolster the NDC’s chances in key constituencies.

The Volta Region, a key NDC stronghold, has seen a 10.78% increase in voter population, growing from 924,118 in 2020 to 1,023,830 in 2024.

Its share of the national voter register has also increased slightly, from 5.416% to 5.454%.

This robust growth across NDC-leaning regions demonstrates an expanding base of support for the party, providing a solid foundation as it seeks to challenge the ruling NPP in the upcoming elections.

The upward trend in voter numbers and register share shows the potential for the NDC to make significant inroads, especially in tightly contested constituencies.

