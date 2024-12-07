BREAKING— Channel8 Ghana (@Channel8Ghana) December 7, 2024
YOUTH in Ahafo Ano South West, Mankranso chase and arrest 2 men who allegedly snatched two ballot boxes on its way to the collation center
Police dealing with the issue NOW #GhanaDecides2024 #GhanaElections pic.twitter.com/IpBKt2Qpdo
Elections 2024: Mankranso youths chase and arrest two men who snatched ballot boxes
TODAY
Saturday, December 7, 2024
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.6mph
20 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
81 °