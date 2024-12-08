Elections 2024: NDC makes history for securing 188 seats in parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has made significant strides in the parliamentary elections by securing a commanding majority of seats in several key regions across the country.

Early results reveal strong support for the opposition party in traditionally loyal areas, as well as notable gains in swing regions.

Below is the breakdown of parliamentary seats won by the NDC across the regions:

Upper West Region – The NDC secured a clean sweep, winning all 11 seats.



Upper East Region – Another 100% victory, claiming all 15 seats.



Oti Region – Dominated the region, winning all 9 seats.



Volta Region – Continued its traditional dominance with 18 out of 18 seats.

Bono East Region – Secured 10 out of 11 seats.



Bono Region – Won 11 out of 12 seats.



Ahafo Region – Captured 5 out of 6 seats.



Savannah Region – Took all 6 seats.



Greater Accra Region – Made a strong showing, winning 30 out of 34 seats.



Central Region – Claimed 18 out of 23 seats.



Western Region – Won 15 out of 17 seats.



Western North Region – Secured 8 out of 9 seats.



Eastern Region – Took 10 out of 33 seats.



North East Region – Captured 3 out of 6 seats.



Ashanti Region – Managed to win 7 out of 47 seats in the NPP stronghold.



Northern Region – Secured 12 out of 18 seats.



These results shows the NDC’s continued strength in its traditional bases, particularly in the Volta, Upper West, and Upper East regions, where it achieved clean sweeps.

The party also made impressive gains in swing regions like Greater Accra and Central, significantly narrowing the gap in traditionally competitive constituencies.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) retained dominance in regions such as the Ashanti Region but faced notable losses in several areas, including Bono East and Western, signaling a shifting political landscape.

As final tallies are being confirmed, political analysts suggest that these results could have a significant impact on the presidential race and overall governance in the next parliamentary session. With a robust showing in the legislature, the NDC has positioned itself as a formidable force in shaping Ghana’s political future.