Confusion and tension disrupted the voting process at the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South constituency after a group accused of being affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was found in possession of suspected fake printed ballots.— CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) December 7, 2024
Elections 2024: NPP members spotted with fake thumprinted ballot papers in Okaikwei South constituency
