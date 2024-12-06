Elections 2024: Police and military clash as NDC complains of illegal ballot paper thumb printing

A few hours ago, the Ga South Municipality was gripped by tension as an incident involving alleged illegal ballot paper thumbprinting happened at the Whytegate Hotel in Galilea, Kasoa.

Reports indicate that members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accompanied by police officers, stormed the hotel following allegations of electoral malpractice.

According to eyewitnesses, the group accused individuals at the location of unlawfully thumbprinting ballot papers.

The situation escalated when military personnel stationed at the hotel clashed with the police officers who had escorted the NDC members.

The standoff nearly turned violent, with heated exchanges between security teams adding to the growing tension.