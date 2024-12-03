Elections 2024: Popular NDC supporter Commander Kanawu sentenced to 10-years imprisonment

Mohammed Ibrahim, a Sowutuom Branch Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for inciting violence and spreading false information.

The sentence was handed down by Judge Evelyn E. Asamoah.



Ibrahim, who also identifies himself as the Leader of a Revolutionary Group called “Kanawu” (meaning “Speak and Die”), was arrested on September 10, 2024, after a video recording of him making inciting statements was published on social media platforms.

In the clip that took over social media trends, Ibrahim alleged that the Police Service in the Ashanti Region was recruiting fake police personnel to kill citizens during the upcoming December 7, 2024, General Elections.

He also threatened to unleash violence during the elections and claimed that he and his cohorts knew the residential address of the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, and would shoot him in the event of war.

Ibrahim was charged with three counts: Publication of False News with Intent to Cause Fear and Alarm to the Public, Threat of Harm, and Offensive Conduct Conducive to Breach of Peace.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges, but the court found him guilty and sentenced him to three and four years in prison for each count.

The prosecution called three witnesses and tendered 10 exhibits during the trial, which began on September 13, 2024.

Ibrahim’s counsel, Francis Xavier Sosu, had prayed for an expeditious hearing, which was granted by the court.