Preliminary polling station results show John Mahama (NDC) leading with 56.39%, marking a significant 6.52% gain compared to 2020. Meanwhile, Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) has dropped to 39.46%, reflecting a 10.99% decline in voter support.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 7, 2024
Visit https://t.co/Mm7AJ8UA8n for more… pic.twitter.com/qLCCKXtYMN
Elections 2024: Preliminary polling station results of 24k show John Mahama leading with 56.39%
