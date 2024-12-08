Live from the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality Collation Center. The people are preventing the MP, Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng (Approachers), the former BOST MD known for the contaminated fuel scandal, from entering the collation center with his car.— Theophilus Berchie (@theoberchie) December 8, 2024
This is the man who… pic.twitter.com/e08jKUevAp
Elections 2024: Residents prevent NPP’s Hon. Alfred Obeng Boateng from entering Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality Collation Center
