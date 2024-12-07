Elections 2024: Residents reject pick up truck carrying food and drinks at Ablekuma West

Ablekuma West Constituency witnessed high drama today as a pick-up truck carrying food packs was vehemently rejected by voters, who hooted at the driver and forced the vehicle off the premises.

The incident occurred at a pooling station in the constituency, where tensions have been running high in the process of the ongoing elections.

According to the angry crowd, the gesture is an attempt to sway votes.

While refusing to take the food and drinks, chants of disapproval filled the air as residents made it clear they would not entertain any form of alleged vote-buying.