Elections 2024: Special voting for Western and Eastern regions comes off today

By Armani Brooklyn
Ahead of December 7th, the special voting for the Western and Eastern Regions is currently ongoing as these regions couldn’t vote on December 2.

As we all know, the EC ordered a recall and reprinting of the ballot papers for these affected regions.

The Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa, announced this decision during an emergency news conference on Sunday, 1st December.


The recall was deemed necessary to ensure the voting process’s integrity before the 2024 General Election.

For this year’s general election, there are 328 special voting centres nationwide, accommodating 131,478 voters on the special voting list.

These include members of the security services, media personnel, and election officials, who vote ahead of the general populace to allow them to perform their duties on election day.

Source:GHpage

