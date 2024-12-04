Elections 2024: Trouble for Bawumia as NPP sees decline in National Register share

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold regions—Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, and Western—have seen a notable increase in their voter population ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC), the combined voter population in these regions has risen to 7,473,766, up from 6,858,388 in 2020.

This represents an 8.97% growth rate, highlighting a steady expansion of the electorate in these areas.

However, despite this increase in voter numbers, the share of the national voter register attributed to NPP strongholds has slightly declined.

In 2020, these regions made up 40.2% of the total voter register. However, in 2024, their share has dipped to 39.8%, reflecting a subtle redistribution of voter growth across other regions.

The Ashanti Region, the NPP’s electoral stronghold, experienced a 9.11% growth in voter population, increasing from 3,020,141 in 2020 to 3,295,274 in 2024.

However, its share of the national voter register has marginally decreased from 17.702% to 17.553%, indicating a slower growth rate compared to other regions.

This trend presents a nuanced picture for the NPP as it gears up for a closely contested election.

While the increase in voter numbers is a positive development, the decline in proportional representation may compel the party to intensify its outreach efforts in these regions to consolidate its support base.