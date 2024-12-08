Elections 2024: “Wo maame baako…” – Efya teases Maa Lydia after losing to John Dumelo

Singer, Efya, has taken to social media to tease the incumbent MP for the Ayawaso West Wuoguon constituency.
This followed after Maa Lydia suffered a painful defeat in the Ayawaso West Wuogoun constituency and lost her seat to renowned actor-turned-politician John Dumelo.
In an X post, Efya shared a photo from a video of Maa Lydia dancing at a party event.
Maa Lydia wore a white T-shirt over a white skirt and matched it with white footwear.
Efya, who found the photo funny, wrote under the post:
“Wo maame baako, wo papa bebree.”
Woo Maame Bakoooooooooooo……. Wooo Papaaa Bebeeeeeeee!!!!???????? pic.twitter.com/F1xN5fulzm— EFYA (@EFYA_Nokturnal) December 8, 2024