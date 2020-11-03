type here...
Elections2020: Video of Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo dancing together warm hearts
Elections2020: Video of Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo dancing together warm hearts

By Mr. Tabernacle
Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo
The aspiring Member of Parliament, John Dumelo and incumbent MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Alhassan are seen in a video dancing together at an event.

The two political figures have been in the news lately over their various projects carried out all in the bid to win power at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency ahead of the December 7th polls.

Although they are in fierce competition, John Dumelo and Hon. Lydia Alhhassan has joined their forces together to ensure peace in the forthcoming elections in the constituency.

John Dumelo and Lydia Seyram Alhassan have represented what Ghanaians expect from politicians as they have shown that despite their affiliation with two opposing parties and competitive interest in seeking to represent the same constituency in parliament, they have a mutually respectful relationship.

In recent times, the two; Lydia Alhassan who is contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and John Dumelo who’s on the opposition National Democratic Congress’ ticket have on several occasions been spotted embarking on developmental projects in the constituency by way of garnering votes for the upcoming polls.

The duo has on some campaign platforms jabbed each other as they bid to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat which has since its establishment been the reserve of the NPP.

Ghanaians have at some point wondered how the duo have been far apart embarking on projects in the same neighbourhood.

