Electoral Commission Director dies 9 days to December 2020 polls
Electoral Commission Director dies 9 days to December 2020 polls

By Mr. Tabernacle
EC-director-dies
With barely a week to the 2020 polls, the  Asunafo North Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission(EC) in the Ahafo region, Martha Osei Agyemang has died.

The 36-year-old who died at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital where she was on admission receiving treatment according to sources, left behind a child

Reports suggest Madam Martha complained she was unwell due to stress at her workplace in view of the workload at her office following the impending polls.

She, however, decided to see her personal doctor at Wenchi in Bono Region for which she left Goaso on Wednesday.

It was gathered by our outfit that she was getting well and had planned her return to work until news broke out this weekend of her demise.

According to Ahafo Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, John Appiah Baffoe who confirmed her death on a local radio station, Madam Martha was committed to her duty.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Source:GHPAGE

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
