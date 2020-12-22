Electoral Commission releases a press statement to reiterate that Nana-Addo is President-elect

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has released a press statement today December 22, 2020, to reiterate and remind Ghanaians that Nana Addo remains the President-elect.

The EC’s communique is in a swift response to a doctored video making rounds on social media that Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson has declared John Mahama as president-elect.

With a few hours to go on a month break, the commission needed to clear heads before issues get out of hand considering the aftermath tension of the election declaration.

Read the full statement below;