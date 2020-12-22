type here...
GhPage News Electoral Commission releases a press statement to reiterate that Nana-Addo is President-elect
News

Electoral Commission releases a press statement to reiterate that Nana-Addo is President-elect

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Addo and Jean Mensa
Nana Addo and Jean Mensa
- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has released a press statement today December 22, 2020, to reiterate and remind Ghanaians that Nana Addo remains the President-elect.

The EC’s communique is in a swift response to a doctored video making rounds on social media that Jean Mensa, the EC Chairperson has declared John Mahama as president-elect.

With a few hours to go on a month break, the commission needed to clear heads before issues get out of hand considering the aftermath tension of the election declaration.

Read the full statement below;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News