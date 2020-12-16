Electoral Commission release all the Pink Sheets used to declare Presidential results

- Advertisement -

The Electoral Commission of Ghana in its pursuit to clear all doubts has released the Pink Sheets the board used to declare the 2020 presidential results.

The pink sheets which are the official documents showing the total number of votes respective candidates polled in the election has released on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, on their website.

Click the link to see all the Pink Sheets both NDC and NPP polling agents signed and were certified to be declared by the Electoral Commission.

Click Here to view it for yourself. This move by the commission as earlier stated is aimed at clear minds after the opposition NDC and others tagged the results as being flawed and rigged.