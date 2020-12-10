Home News Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP...

Electoral Commission releases the official number of parliamentary seats won by NPP and NDC

By
Mr. Tabernacle
-
Jean-Mensa
Jean-Mensa

The Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission after the declaration of the Presidential results yesterday, 9th December 2020 has come out with the number of parliamentary seats won by the NPP and NDC.

There has bee a lot of discrepancies surrounding the number of seats won by the NPP and NDC at the just-ended election.

According to the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, his party holds the majority of seats in parliament. He disclosed this today during a press briefing.

The NPP, on the other hand, through the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah at a press briefing also just this evening has said that his party has the majority in parliament.

In a tabular sheet obtained as given by the EC, the NPP has won a total of 137 while the NDC has won 136 with one independent candidate winning the Fomena seat in the Ashanti Region.

The chart shows columns and rows of the 16 regions in Ghana and the number seats won by the NDC and the NPP in corresponding with the constituencies.

Note: The Sene West seat in the Bono East Region is still outstanding and waiting to be cleared by the EC.

See below the chart of the number of seats won by the two major political parties;

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Number of Parliamentary seats
Number of Parliamentary seats

RELATED ARTICLES

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News