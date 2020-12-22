- Advertisement -

With barely 5 hours for the Electoral Commission to go on its Christmas break, the board is ensuring to leave no stone unturned regarding issues they deem important to tackle with immediate effect.

The EC, moments after releasing a press statement to restate that Nana Addo is the President-elect as declared on December 9, 2020, has dropped another in reaction to the NDC’s petition to them.

According to the Electoral Commission, they weren’t given proper notice before by the NDC MPs ere they embarked on a walk to present a petition to them.

In contrast to Haruna Iddrisu’s claims that the NDC earlier informed the commission about their petition, the EC in the statement revealed the notice was short and they could do nothing about it.

Read the statement below;