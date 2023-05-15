Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

The internet has seen a new sensation in Nigeria. The latest rise has broken a World Record that was set for years.

Nigeria’s chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The chef, on Monday morning, smashed the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by now-former Guinness World Record holder, Lata Tondon.

Hilda launched into the competition on Thursday at exactly 4 pm when she put on her cooker.

Hilda carries on despite having broken the record as she aims to cook for 96 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

This is even as Nigerians stood by her despite a heavy downpour in the wee hours of Monday.

Following her New World Record, Here are some stunning photos of Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey that have splashed the internet