GhPageEntertainmentElfreda reacts to her break up with Shatta Wale
Entertainment

Elfreda reacts to her break up with Shatta Wale

By Armani Brooklyn
Shatta Wale and Elfreda
Elfreda has finally confirmed that she’s no more with Shatta Wale and the rumours circulating in the media that her relationship with the African Dancehall king has collapsed are true.

Just about three months ago, Shatta Wale and Elfreda were all over the place chopping serious love and subtly mocking Shatta Michy in addition.

Unfortunately, Elfreda has had a dose of her own drug because she was Shatta Michy’s best friend back in the days.

Well, a quick search on Elfreada’s Instagram page substantiates that she has unfollowed Shatta Wale and also deleted all their kissing videos.

Apparently, Shatta Wale was the first to unfollow her on his socials and also deleted all their all-loved up photos.

According to Shatta Wale in a series of posts he shared on his Snapchat, Elfreda is visionless hence he can’t set up a home with her.

Meanwhile, an insider has also alleged that Elfreda broke up with Shatta Wale last month because he was communing her around like a child.

    Source:GHpage

