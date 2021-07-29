- Advertisement -

Actress and one-time best of Moesha Buduong has finally broken her silence on the audio conversation between herself and the Personal assistant of Moesha Buduong.

It is a known fact that Moesha and Salma Mumin have not been good friends after the two had a beef some time ago.

A few hours ago, a leaked audio found its way on social media that happens to be a conversation between herself and Nelson Samuel who is the PA for Moesha.

In the conversation, a lot of things were revealed by the PA for Moesha Buduong.

After the leak, netizens started bashing Salma Mumin asking why she would release the audio to the public.

Well, Salma has come out to tell her side of the story explaining that she wasn’t the one who leaked the audio.

According to her, on the day the video of Moesha looking dirty went viral she received a message from the P.A and because she had a problem with Moesha she didn’t want to respond to him.

She continued that at that time she was with Elikem who advised that they should call and record the conversation to hear what he has to tell her.

Salma disclosed that they didn’t record the conversation to leak it to the public but rather to keep it to see if Moesha’s PA would go around telling different stories making her look bad.

Watch the video below:

The actress on how the audio leaked revealed that she and Elikem are the only people having the audio until she decided to send it to one friend identified as Sandra.

She, however, apologize for the audio finding its way into the media domain.