Ghanaian actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie has denied assertions that he only enters into relationships with women older than him.

The former Big Brother Africa contestant has been rumoured to be an opportunist who is interested not just in women twice his age but who are also richer than him.

In 2019, Elikem was in the news over his alleged affair with a Zimbabwean old woman, Edith Chibhamu, popularly known as Queen Dee, who was said to be 17 years older than him.

But speaking in a fresh interview sighted by GHPage, Elikem Kumordzie indicated that his attraction to women is not intended nor does he have criteria for women.

According to the father-of-two who is currently in a relationship with his baby mama, Hajara Nsoh, a relatively younger lady, he is attracted to the personality and brain of the person therefore his interaction with a woman will determine if he wants to be with the woman.

Elikem, formerly married to Pokello Nare, said that after his divorce from his ex-wife, he has dated younger girls including a Level 200 student of the University of Ghana.

The tailor shares a son each with Pokello and Hajara.