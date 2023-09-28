type here...
Eliyanna Andam: Teenage schoolgirl who stepped in to save friend from boyfriend stabbed to death

By Osei Emmanuel
A rather sad news hitting the editorial desk of GhPage.com has it that a school girl has been killed after stepping in to help a friend in Croydon on Wednesday.

A tight-knit community in South London is left in shock and mourning after the tragic stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl, identified locally as Eliyanna Andam. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning, around 08:30, on the bustling Wellesley Road in Croydon.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, with a bus driver and a passer-by courageously attempting to save the young girl before their arrival. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene approximately 50 minutes after the attack.

A 17-year-old boy, who was acquainted with the victim but reportedly not in a romantic relationship with her, was arrested just over an hour following the incident. This tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, as residents grapple with the incomprehensible loss of a young life.

The 15-year-old died about 50 minutes after being stabbed less than a mile away from the school gates after a row broke out on the number 60 bus outside the Whitgift Shopping Centre close to East Croydon station around 8.30am.

A teenage boy reportedly stabbed Eliyanna in the neck and chest with a ‘sword-like’ zombie knife.
The Sun reported Thursday that a boy had tried to give his ex flowers and a note on the bus after they recently separated.

The deceased is said to have leapt to her pal’s defence.
Eliyanna’s family rushed to the scene but are said to have not made it before she passed away.

