Elizabeth Turkson Set to Release New Single “Onyame Aseda” and Host First Edition of Kavanah Worship 2025

Ghanaian gospel minister Elizabeth Turkson is preparing to bless the gospel music scene with two impactful ministry moments — the release of her new single “Onyame Aseda”, and the hosting of the maiden edition of her worship event, Kavanah Worship 2025.

Known for her deep passion for spirit-led worship and authentic praise, Elizabeth is stepping into a new phase of ministry that combines music, worship, and revival.

Onyame Aseda — A Song of Gratitude

Produced by the seasoned hitmaker DDT, Onyame Aseda is a heartfelt worship single centered on thanksgiving and total surrender to God. With rich instrumentation and Elizabeth’s soul-stirring vocals, the song is designed to stir gratitude in the hearts of listeners.

Speaking about the song, Elizabeth shared that it was birthed from personal encounters with God’s goodness and a deep desire to lead others into a space of thanksgiving, especially in times of uncertainty.

“No matter the season you’re in, there’s always a reason to give thanks. Onyame Aseda is my personal song of praise, and I believe it will bless many,” she said.

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

Kavanah Worship 2025 — A New Worship Encounter Begins

Elizabeth Turkson is no stranger to organizing impactful gospel events. Over the past few years, she has successfully hosted several worship programs, ministering to lives across various churches and platforms. These past events were marked by strong spiritual atmospheres, healing, and heartfelt worship.

However, this year, she’s taking a bold step to launch something new and spirit-inspired — the first edition of Kavanah Worship.

Alongside the single, Elizabeth Turkson is launching the first edition of Kavanah Worship, a worship gathering under the theme “Worship the Lord your God with all your soul and might” (Deut. 6:5). The event aims to create an atmosphere of undiluted worship, where attendees can encounter God deeply and intentionally.

Kavanah Worship 2025 is scheduled to take place on:

? Sunday, 21st September 2025

? Time: 3:00 PM sharp

? Venue: Faithworks Gloryland Chapel, Obeyeyie – Jida Junction

Hosted by Elizabeth Turkson, the event will feature a powerful guest ministration from celebrated gospel artiste Obaapa Christy, whose presence is expected to bring even greater spiritual impact to the gathering.

This being the maiden edition, organizers are optimistic about the movement it will spark. Kavanah Worship is not just another concert — it’s a call to intimacy, reverence, and focused worship, inspired by the Hebrew word “Kavanah”, meaning intention or direction of the heart.

Connect and Be Part of It

For sponsorships, partnerships, or any inquiries regarding the event or the new single, kindly reach out via 0244437610.

Stay connected with Elizabeth Turkson Ministries for all updates:

Facebook: Elizabeth Turkson Ministries.

Instagram:ElizabethTurkson1

@Elizabethturksonmusic

IYouTube:ElizabethTurkson

TikTok: @ElizabethTurkson TikTok:ETMblog

As Elizabeth Turkson prepares to release Onyame Aseda and introduce Kavanah Worship to the world, it’s clear she’s not just launching music or an event — she’s answering a higher calling. Ghanaians are encouraged to support her journey and be part of this new move of God through sound and worship.