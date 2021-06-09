- Advertisement -

Elladeevah Ellios, the Ghana-based popular lesbian who was kidnapped, drugged, and raped for two days has finally told her story after she was discharged from the hospital.

According to Elladeevah, she was lured by her own best friend of 3 years into the trap where she was drugged and ganged raped by 4 men including the best friend.

The popular Lesbian revealed her only crime was being a lesbian; she has not done anything to the 4 men. Elladeevah Ellios revealed the men are from Nigeria (Elladeevah Ellios is also a Nigerian).

Ella further revealed that when she reported the case to the police leading to the arrest of her friend, the boy has denied all the allegations.

She vowed to pursue the case to its legal completion and asked all the people supporting the boys for raping her to put their legs in her shoes and ask themselves if they will say the same if she is their relative.

Read the full post below

The news broke this morning that some boys have kidnapped a popular lesbian in Ghana, locked her up for 2 days, drugged and raped her mercilessly.

The young lady is Elladeevah Ellios and she shared the news in the early hours of Wednesday, 9th June 2021. She announced she had been rushed to the Cantonment Police Hospital receiving treatment.

May God comfort her