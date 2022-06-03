- Advertisement -

Some allies of Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, have jumped to her defence following the resuscitated long-standing feud between her and Afia Schwar that has turned murky.

A couple of days back, the television personality made sly innuendos in a video believed to be targeted at Afia in which she said the comedienne’s brain is as small as the shoes of diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle.

As disparaging as it sounds, Afia also replied Delay in a double fold as she mocked the presenter for being childless even at the age of 48.

The mother-of-three, aside from labelling Delay as a barren woman which is arguable, further described her as a failure in life with no man to call her own.

While we have seen Diamond Appiah and Adu Safowaah joining the fight from the sidelines in favour of Afia Schwar, Delay has equally received support from Nana Tornado, Hon. Sam George and to a large extent many Ghanaians.

The latest to wade into the recent exchanges between Delay and Afia is Ellen Korkor Asante – the new lead character who replaced Afia on the popular television series “Afia Schwarzenegger” after her fall out with Delay.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, she chided Afia for being ungrateful to Delay who discovered her talent and featured her in the series which has now made her popular.

Ellen suggested that Delay’s remarks may not have necessarily been aimed at Afia, but because she feels bitter, she deems every statement from the presenter as a jab at her.

She warned that it’s about time Afia Schwar stops attacking Delay at the slightest opportunity or else she will descend into the gutters and fight dirty with her.

Afia Schwar and Delay have not been on good terms for close to 5 years now after they parted ways due to some internal wranglings and cheating accusations as asserted by loudmouth Afia Schwar.

Although the two don’t see eye to eye, they occasionally fire subtle shots at each other from a distance at the least opportunity that avails itself.

The recent development could be described as the worst of all times.