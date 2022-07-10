type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentElmina: Moment paramount chief boogied to "Buga" in palanquin
Entertainment

Elmina: Moment paramount chief boogied to “Buga” in palanquin

By Albert
Elmina: Moment paramount chief boogied to
- Advertisement -

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” became the toast for the party at Elimina, where the paramount chief of the area in his full regalia, boogied to the viral track.

He could not help himself with the sweetness of the song as he temporarily dropped from his high seat as a traditional chief into the secularism of pomp, dance and merry-making.

Paramount Chief of Elimina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI could only care less. He gave his teeming subjects a feel of his other side.

As they ferried him across the town during the Bakatue Festival durbar, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI court all the attention with his dance.

Walking away from the contoured traditional way of dancing, the paramount allowed the “Buga” track to traverse him into a new world that the youth were so familiar with.

The highlight of the Bakatue after a COVID hiatus was the Buga” dance by Paramount Chief of Elimina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, July 10, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    3.8mph
    40 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    78 °
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    80 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News