Elmina: Moment paramount chief boogied to “Buga” in palanquin

- Advertisement -

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga” became the toast for the party at Elimina, where the paramount chief of the area in his full regalia, boogied to the viral track.

He could not help himself with the sweetness of the song as he temporarily dropped from his high seat as a traditional chief into the secularism of pomp, dance and merry-making.

Paramount Chief of Elimina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI could only care less. He gave his teeming subjects a feel of his other side.

As they ferried him across the town during the Bakatue Festival durbar, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI court all the attention with his dance.

Walking away from the contoured traditional way of dancing, the paramount allowed the “Buga” track to traverse him into a new world that the youth were so familiar with.

The highlight of the Bakatue after a COVID hiatus was the Buga” dance by Paramount Chief of Elimina, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI.