The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has concluded his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of social media app Twitter, according to a filing with the US government.

Mr Musk tweeted “the bird is freed” and later said, “let the good times roll”.

The BBC reports that a number of top executives, including the boss, Parag Agrawal, have reportedly been fired.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Mr Agrawal and two other executives were escorted out of Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Thursday evening, said Reuters.

The completion of the deal brings to an end months of legal wrangling but it has prompted questions over the platform’s future direction.

A filing was made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, confirming the takeover.

The New York Stock Exchange said on Friday that trading in Twitter’s shares had been suspended, giving the reason as “merger effective”.