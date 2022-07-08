type here...
Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn bid to buy Twitter
Elon Musk pulls out of $44bn bid to buy Twitter

By Kweku Derrick
Elon Musk says he is ending $44bn (£36.2bn) bid to buy Twitter, alleging multiple breaches of merger agreement.

The announcement is the latest twist in a long-running saga after the world’s richest person decided to buy Twitter in April.

Mr Musk said he had backed out because Twitter failed to provide sufficient information on the number of spam and fake accounts.

Twitter says it plans to pursue legal action to enforce the agreement.

Mr Musk faces a $1bn (£830m) break-up fee and possible lawsuit by opting out.

