Elon Musk rents makeshift house as he sells his luxurious homes

The world’s richest man lives in a makeshift house.

Why would Elon Musk with a net worth of 225.3 billion USD decide to live in the lowliest of places?

What would prompt him to do that?

Well, Elon Musk’s decision to sell out his 7 luxurious homes and live in a rented makeshift house is a way of advising the young about how to make money and amass wealth.

Elon Musk’s rented house

Elon Musk new home

Elon Musk’s new residence, which is close to his space exploration company, SpaceX, was pictured and characterised as a $50,000 ready-made house.

The Las Vegas-based business Boxabl produces the foldable, prefabricated compact house known as Casita.

The 375-square-foot Casita house is composed of steel and concrete panels, making it reportedly sturdy.

As a result, it could be moved and installed rapidly. Additionally lightweight, the structure may be towed by a medium-sized vehicle.

Why Elon Musk sold his luxurious homes

Elon Musk new home interior

Musk had six homes on two streets in the “lower” and “mid” parts of the Bel-Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles as of 2019.

He also had a large, century-old estate in Hillsborough, Northern California. For a total of $102 million, he paid for the houses between December 2012 and January 2019.

According to recent reports, Elon Musk sold everything and is currently renting in Texas after giving his California mansions to other millionaires.

Elon Musk’s advice to the young

Elon Musk discussed how he converted his home into a nightclub to pay his rent while drowning in over $100,000 in student debt in a Mashable article.

He demanded $5 to enter! He observed that children who start out with a lot of money typically exhibit far lower motivation than those who do not.

In an interview, Musk said he had made changes to the house that would have raised its value to roughly $69,000.

He continued by saying that the need to always have easy access to his profession served as the driving force behind his decision to rent the apartment.