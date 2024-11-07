type here...
Emelia Brobbey gets Frank Naro arrested for allegedly defaming her

By Armani Brooklyn
Emelia Brobbey has gotten Frank Naro arrested for allegedly defaming her.

The arrest follows after a lady asserted in the course of a TikTok live session that Frank Naro once told her that he had slept with Emelia Brobbey before.

The claim quickly spread across social media and fans and followers were eager to verify its authenticity.

However, in an interview with Fakye TV, Emelia was asked to address the issue directly.

Initially, she declined to speak on the matter and showed reluctance to delve into the details of the claim.

However, Emelia Brobbey later expressed that divine justice should come to anyone who spreads falsehoods about her, signalling her disapproval of the circulating rumours.

Well, Frank Naro is currently in police custody at the Ashanti Regional headquarters.

