Emelia Brobbey appointed brand ambassador for Eve Labour pad

By RASHAD
Emelia Brobbey, the Ghanaian actress and singer has been appointed the ambassador for EVE Labour Pad. Emelia Brobbey was outdoor in a beautiful ceremony.

Speaking to GhPage after the event, Emelia Brobbey explained beside the juicy deal and all the goodies the contract comes with, she opted to work with them because of the efficiency of the product.

Emelia explained what she loves about the Eve Labour Pad is because it comes in two types: The Eve normal which comes in a white pack and the Eve plus Labour pad that comes in a pink pack.

She further explained the pad is ideal for every mother in labour. The packs are long, soft, and contain 10 highly absorbent mop-up towels.

Again, the pads are organic and do not irritate the skin, as they don’t have the plastic coating that many standard sanitary towels do. They are available in all stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and health shops.

