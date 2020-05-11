- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Kumawood’s favourite actor Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko.

After the news about his death went viral, social media has been flooded with a series of revelations.

His death has opened up the Kumawood movie industry to ridicule because the actors and actresses in the industry claim they wanted to visit Bernard Nyarko when he was sick but to no avail.

Well, it’s over a week since he parted ways with the living. A close friend of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Rev. Osei Bonsu, the founder of Royal Glory Ministry in Kumasi has disclosed how only two actresses gave numerous amounts of money to his late friend when he was sick.

Rev. Osei Bonsu in his latest conversation with SVTV Africa mentioned Emelia Brobbey and Christiana Awuni were just the two colleagues who cared about Bishop and provided some form of support financially.

In his voice, he said; “The only people I’m aware of providing support is Christiana Awuni and Emelia Brobbey. Bishop told me they sent something to support through mobile money. This wasn’t something big but appreciable for credit and others”.

Rev.Osei further in his submission on the matter, bemoaned the social media trolls have affected Bernard Nyarko’s mother because she cannot hurt a fly and so she’s traumatized that some kumawood actors and actresses will paint her black to the people of Ghana.

He pleaded with Ghanaians to stop spreading lies about his late friend because his ghost will deal with them.