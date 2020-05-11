LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially - Close...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially – Close friend reveals

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially - Close friend reveals
Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially - Close friend reveals
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Kumawood’s favourite actor Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko.

After the news about his death went viral, social media has been flooded with a series of revelations.

READ ALSO: I didn’t kill my son – Bishop Nyarko’s mother finally breaks silence

His death has opened up the Kumawood movie industry to ridicule because the actors and actresses in the industry claim they wanted to visit Bernard Nyarko when he was sick but to no avail.

Well, it’s over a week since he parted ways with the living. A close friend of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Rev. Osei Bonsu, the founder of Royal Glory Ministry in Kumasi has disclosed how only two actresses gave numerous amounts of money to his late friend when he was sick.

Rev. Osei Bonsu in his latest conversation with SVTV Africa mentioned Emelia Brobbey and Christiana Awuni were just the two colleagues who cared about Bishop and provided some form of support financially.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: Kumawood movie industry is full of evil – Sly

In his voice, he said; “The only people I’m aware of providing support is Christiana Awuni and Emelia Brobbey. Bishop told me they sent something to support through mobile money. This wasn’t something big but appreciable for credit and others”.

Rev.Osei further in his submission on the matter, bemoaned the social media trolls have affected Bernard Nyarko’s mother because she cannot hurt a fly and so she’s traumatized that some kumawood actors and actresses will paint her black to the people of Ghana. 

He pleaded with Ghanaians to stop spreading lies about his late friend because his ghost will deal with them.

Previous articleJuliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media
Next articlePre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused social media uproar after posting a video of herself with a protruding belly like a pregnant woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Pepperdem Ministries appeals to Police to arrest Afia Schwarzenegger

Qwame Benedict -
Popular and controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger according to information reaching GhPage.com newsdesk is in trouble and likely to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to the several warnings to her by Assin Central's Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Entertainment

TB Joshua drops first prophecy after his return from the Mountains

Mr. Tabernacle -
Prophet TB Joshua, founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations after his return from the mountains with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Stonebwoy makes a golden statue of his mother to celebrate her on Mother’s day

Qwame Benedict -
It's been years now since Stonebwoy lost his mum to the icy hands of death but that wouldn't deter the dancehall artiste...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, May 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
70 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Mon
28 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
30 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the special moment when McBrown met Bernard Nyarko’s mother and knelt before her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Call to mind the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made...
Read more
Entertainment

Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko. Among those sighted were Nana Ama...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to the several warnings to her by Assin Central's Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News