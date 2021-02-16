type here...
GhPage Entertainment Emelia Brobbey gifts a maternity ward to a hospital in the Eastern...
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey gifts a maternity ward to a hospital in the Eastern Region(VIDEO)

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Emelia Brobbey maternity ward
Emelia Brobbey maternity ward
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey was on philanthropy duty as she gifted a maternity ward to a hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

A new video sighted by Ghpage captures the event of the opening of the new ward and it is beyond commendable.

The actress is one of the most admired in the movie industry and the new building is her own way of giving back to her society.

The news of her benevolent act was reported earlier on her 39th birthday celebration which fell on January 7, 2021.

However, the new video captures the ins and outs of the upgraded facility during its grand opening.

Present at the opening was the chief of the area accompanied by his kinsmen as they celebrated the actress for her contribution.

The Emelia Brobbey ward, named after the renowned actress, is equipped with everything needed for pregnant women in the area to have safe delivery.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

We commend Emelia Brobbey for her thoughtfulness.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Accra
light rain
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.2mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News