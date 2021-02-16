Emelia Brobbey gifts a maternity ward to a hospital in the Eastern Region(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey was on philanthropy duty as she gifted a maternity ward to a hospital in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

A new video sighted by Ghpage captures the event of the opening of the new ward and it is beyond commendable.

The actress is one of the most admired in the movie industry and the new building is her own way of giving back to her society.

The news of her benevolent act was reported earlier on her 39th birthday celebration which fell on January 7, 2021.

However, the new video captures the ins and outs of the upgraded facility during its grand opening.

Present at the opening was the chief of the area accompanied by his kinsmen as they celebrated the actress for her contribution.

The Emelia Brobbey ward, named after the renowned actress, is equipped with everything needed for pregnant women in the area to have safe delivery.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

We commend Emelia Brobbey for her thoughtfulness.