Emelia Brobbey goes sakora in latest photos

Kumawood actress, TV presenter cum musician, Emelia Brobbey has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities who had gone bald for movie roles.

In new photos sighted, Emelia Brobbey goes ‘sakora’ and it’s just weird and beautiful at the same time. lol.

Emelia Brobbey has been off the Kumawood movie scene for quite some time now and she has announced her comeback with this new role.

She is cast among other stars in a movie titled; ‘The Big Six’ which is about slavery.

See the photos below;

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey pic

In other news, actress cum singer Emelia Brobbey has denied claims going around that she is making money from sugar daddies since the acting is no more paying off.

For some time now, the movie industry has been slowly making the life of people who are in that sector struggling to survive.

Some of them, on the other hand, have found other ways of surviving but some netizens believe the actresses sell their bodies in other to look good and continue to live their lavish lifestyle.

But Emelia Brobbey speaking in an interview has revealed that she is not one of those actresses who sleep around with sugar daddies to make money for herself and her family.

When questioned if she sleeps with sugar daddies to make money she responded: “Amansan Krakye sometimes it’s not always what other people say that you need to respond to. That’s why I said on your show that I started doing movies and when I got money I invested in a pure water business for the past two years.

“Everyone who’s into the pure water business knows that at least if you manage it well, you’d make some profit out of it. Apart from that I also do television talk shows which have a lot of sponsors on it and that also helps me to make some money,” she added.

The ‘Fameko’ singer continued that, “More so, the music I’m doing is loaded on YouTube and I do get money from the views. Also when I’m invited to appear for performance on a show I’m paid for that as well. So everyone that follows my line of businesses knows that I’m involved with a lot of work which helps me to get money.

“So I don’t get worried when people make passing comments that I make money from married men or sugar daddies. Those who follow my social media handles know that I do advertise for a baby diaper company and all these help me to make a lot of money that I use to cater to my needs.

Managing multiple business and fame, she has to manage her time to fit in when the needs arise.

Emelia Brobbey started a Pure Water business couple of years ago and it seems it’s doing great.

Her TV show on the other is going quite well as she interviews celebrities to discuss a few things in their life.