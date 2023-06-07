Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Diamond Appiah keeps digging her grave as her nemesis, Naana Brown keeps spilling her secrets.

In a recent audio that has gone viral, Diamond was heard saying that Emelia Brobbery has slept with all of her male friends.

According to Diamond Appiah, Emelia Brobbey is a very cheap female celebrity who has allowed all of her male friends to chop her for free.

This exclusive audio was played by Naana Brown who happens to be her former gossip partner but they are now beefing.

Apparently, Diamond Appiah appears to know all what is going on in the lives of other people except for hers.

Below are some of the comments from social media users who have come across the circulating audio.

020Leena – So everyone got hers ?this phone is more than the book for judgement day ?

@NanaAkuaDavies – Eeeeeeeeeeeei

@Prettyrams9 – The matter chop hot eeiiii this woman ???? the one playing the audio didn’t she talk some

@Nanakafowaa – This diamond is. A witch

