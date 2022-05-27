Emelia Brobbey inks contract extension with Eve labour pack

- Advertisement -

Actress cum musician Emelia Brobbey has been awarded a contract extension as the brand ambassador of For Eve Labour Pack.

Emelia has been the brand ambassador for some time now ever since the product was launched in the country.

The director of Finance and Strategy of the company, Mr Bright Kobina Essien, explained why they decided to extend their contract with the actress and explained that the past few months with Emelia as its ambassador have been good hence the extension of the contract.

Emelia on her part also stated that though the product is new on the market, they encountered some challenges but they were able to sail through.

She gave an assurance that she would work extra hard in her new contract to push the product than she did in the previous contract.

See excerpts from the contract extension

She praised the product as being excellent and organic for pregnant women, and she urged midwives and hospitals to use it.