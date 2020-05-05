Emelia Brobbey and Mcbrown are the next to die after Bernard Nyarko – Popular Prophet reveals

- Advertisement -

A Kumasi based man of God, Prophet Kingsley Asante, the founder and leader of Fire House Chapel International has made another shocking revelation amid the death of Bernard Nyarko that two big movie actresses might be the next to die after him.

He mentioned celebrated actresses Nana Ama Mcbrown and Emelia Brobbey as the next public figures to exit this world if care is not taken.

Speaking on Oman Gh, Prophet Kingsley Asante said people within the acting profession specifically the Kumawood movie industry are working in the dark to kill these two great movie stars.

Prophet Kingsley pleaded with Emelia Brobbey and Nana Ama Mcbrown to as soon as possible seek for a powerful man of God to take them through fervid prayers to save them from the enemy before that doomsday befalls.

He entreated them to respond to the prophecy with all seriousness in order not to lose their precious lives.

Though he said he has been doing his best to reach them but as at now he has not been able to reach any of them and he has been praying to God not to make this prophecy come to pass.

He noted that he is not a prophet of doom, neither is he seeking attention or fame but just doing the work of the Lord.