GhPageEntertainmentEmelia Brobbey flaunts her new expensive mansion for the first time
Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey flaunts her new expensive mansion for the first time

By Kweku Derrick
Emelia Brobbey mansion
Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey has stunned her fans and followers with a breathtaking video showcasing her valuable and plush mansion.

The multifaceted Kumawood star and entrepreneur joins the likes of Jackie Appiah and Tracey Boakye who have recently flaunted the impeccable results of their hard work.

Emelia’s mansion, built from scratch and situated at North Legon, Accra, boasts of modern architecture filled with ultra-modern furniture and interior decorative pieces that scream luxury.

Just like Jackie Appiah’s East Legon home, Emelia’s edifice has a huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet with a wide collection of clothes, shoes, bags, and perfumes.

Snippets of her luxury home also revealed she owns a Jacuzzi that treats her to a good massage at home.

Watch the video below

    Source:GHPage

