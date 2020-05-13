LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kumawood’s fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother’s day with a heartwarming surprise.

Emelia Brobbey gifted her mother with a brand new- tear rubber- Hyundai Sonata as a birthday present which also fell on mother’s day.

From pictures seen on social media, Emelia’s mother known as Mama Selina had her face lightened up with smiles.

SEE PHOTOS OF EMELIA BROBBEY’S BEAUTIFUL MOTHER & THE CAR PRESENT:

Emelia Brobbey after sharing photos of her beautiful mother on her Instagram page to celebrate her got some social media users reacting.


obaapa1: “Happy mother’s mommy. Thanks for bringing an essential asset like Eme, to the world ????????”


umma_d.i.v.a: “Your momma is sooo beautiful and she looks young too ?. May God bless this woman for giving birth to a warrior like you.”


oheneprincess: “She is as beautiful as you are. God bless her for bringing you to Ghana, if it wasn’t her we wouldn’t have seen such a star”


1583jennifer: “God bless you mum for such a wonderful gift like sister Emi????????”

