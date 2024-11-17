Emily, Aaron, Kyekyeku, 39/40 And More Storm Nadia Buari’s Movie Premiere

A slew of Ghanaian celebrities appeared at the movie premiere of beautiful and decent Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari’s “Forever In A Night”.

Emily, Aaron, Kyekyeku, 39/40, and Director Vision, among others all made appearances at the movie premiere to support actress Nadia Buari.

Also, in attendance was Jay, Nadia’s biological brother, and other close associates and confidants.

The night slated for the movie premiere was an overwhelming success as many turned out in droves to support actress Nadia Buari.