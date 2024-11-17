GhPageEntertainmentEmily, Aaron, Kyekyeku, 39/40 And More Storm Nadia Buari’s Movie Premiere
Entertainment

Emily, Aaron, Kyekyeku, 39/40 And More Storm Nadia Buari’s Movie Premiere

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A slew of Ghanaian celebrities appeared at the movie premiere of beautiful and decent Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari’s “Forever In A Night”.

Emily, Aaron, Kyekyeku, 39/40, and Director Vision, among others all made appearances at the movie premiere to support actress Nadia Buari.

Also, in attendance was Jay, Nadia’s biological brother, and other close associates and confidants.

The night slated for the movie premiere was an overwhelming success as many turned out in droves to support actress Nadia Buari.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Accra
mist
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
98 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways