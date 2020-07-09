type here...
Adebayor is my brother for life – Funny Face

Emmanuel Adebayor unfollowed Funny Face on Instagram after he failed to heed his advice. Funny Face has a message for him and critics

By Qwame Benedict
Comedian and actor Funny Face has responded to those mocking him after his best friend and brother from another mother Adebayor unfollowed him on Instagram.

After the news went out that the former Togolese skipper has unfollowed Funny Face, a lot of people rejoiced or in other words were happy since they believe the actor would no more be benefitting from the footballer.

Funny Face has in a new video sighted on his social media page has revealed no matter what has happened Adebayor still remains his brother and that is for life.

Also Read: Adebayor warns Funny Face to stop posting unnecessary stuff on social media

According to him in the video, he has released a 17-track album titled ‘Animals Kingdom’ and has been moving from one place to another but Ghanaians are not talking about it but since Adebayor unfollowed him, everyone is talking about it.

He continued saying that this confirms the notion that Ghanaians only spread bad news and not good news.

Funny Face explained that, before social media, he and Adebayor have been vibing for long and now that he has unfollowed him doesn’t mean they are enemies.

Also Read: Funny Face gives ex-wife and mother-in-law one-week ultimatum to return his daughters

Watch the video below:

He went on to state that he has called him and apologised to which the footballer has forgiven him but he is just trying to teach him(Funny Face) a little lesson.

He concluded that people shouldn’t be thinking Adebayor unfollowing him would take him back into depression because he is now over that.

