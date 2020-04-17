- Advertisement -

As we are well aware, some parts of the country are under a partial lockdown and that has left many people including celebrities and top personalities inside their homes.

READ ALSO: Black people are their own enemies, they don’t deserve better – Efia Odo

Togolese professional footballer Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor amid lockdown has displayed his multi-million shoes, perfumes, designer clothes and living room on social media.

Adebayor as he is noted for on social media loves to put on display what he has achieved over the years to boost the morale of netizens who aspire to be like him one day.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

After severally displaying his fleet of cars, Emmanuel Adebayor has taken on a tour to his living room in one of his classy million dollar mansions.

The rich and successful footballer shared video of himself as he moved from one room to the other and displaying his perfumes, designer clothes, and shoes. The inside looks beautiful!.

READ ALSO: Yaa Jackson shows her ‘Akosua kuma’ online – Fans go wild

In the video e was seen jamming to a song whilst moving around his room, showing what he got.

Indeed money is good! Hustle o! to enjoy some. Hardwork pays!