Sad News: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and wife involved in car accident few days after wedding

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and his wife Reggietta Affua Arthur are said to have been involved in an accident.

This was revealed by instagram gossip blogger, Aba The Great on her Instagram page.

She shared a screenshot from a chat with one of her trusted sources breaking the news to her.

Former Ghana Black Stars player, Agyemang Badu married his longtime girlfriend Reggietta Affua Arthur on the weekend in a star studded ceremony.

Thankfully the newly married couple are doing well going by same screenshot.

