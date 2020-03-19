type here...
Home News Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's sister shot dead in Berekum
Source:GHPAGE
News

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister shot dead in Berekum

By RASHAD
0
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
- Advertisement -

Sister of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, the Ghanaian international footballer has been killed, Ghpage.com reports.

The sister who lives in Berekum in the Brong Ajafo Region of Ghana was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday 18th March 2020.

SEE ALSO: Badu Kobi sends elders to beg Ken Agyapong for forgiveness-He agrees to apologize to Nana Addo (Video)

The man who killed the Ghana Black Stars player’s sister has been identified as Kwabena Yeboah alias Kobii.

According to reports gathered by Ghpage.com, Kwabena Yeboah fled after shooting Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister.

SEE ALSO: Kofi Nti finally speaks on sleeping with Ofori Amponsah’s wife rumors – Exposes KK Fosu big time!!! (Video)

As at now, it’s unclear why he shot the young lady. Ghpage.com is monitoring and we will keep you updated.

Previous articleMedikal buys Fella Makafui Benz C300
Next articlePreaching to be ban in commercial vehicles amid the coronavirus outbreak – GPRTU

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: Gunshots at NIA registration center

Mr. Tabernacle -
Stephen Tetteh a 35-year-old man has been apprehended by the police for the onslaught at a registration center of the National...
Read more
News

COVID-19: WAEC suspends 2020 WASSCE & BECE

RASHAD -
The scheduled 2020 WASSCE and BECE have been suspended by the West Africa Examination Council, GhPage.com can confirm. The...
Read more
News

8 Ghanaians recovering from the Coronavirus – Health Minister

Mr. Tabernacle -
Eight Ghanaians who contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are recovering, the Minister of Health announced today. His statement comes...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s cases increases from 11 to 16 overnight

Qwame Benedict -
The information available to us has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now increased from 11 to 16.
Read more
News

Ugandan government asks house owners not to take rent for the next 3 month

Qwame Benedict -
The Ugandan government led by its President Yoweri Museveni has announced that no landlord or landlady should take rent from their tenant...
Read more
News

Another newly born baby battles for his life after testing positive for Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
A newborn baby battles for his life after he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The father of the baby took to...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, March 20, 2020
Accra
few clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
88 %
4.1kmh
20 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Tiwa Savage reveals why she wants to marry Wizkid

Mr. Tabernacle -
Nigerian Singer and songwriter Tiwatope Savage-Balogun popularly known as Tiwa Savage has made some disclosures on why she would love to be...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News