Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister shot dead in Berekum

Sister of Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, the Ghanaian international footballer has been killed, Ghpage.com reports.

The sister who lives in Berekum in the Brong Ajafo Region of Ghana was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday 18th March 2020.

The man who killed the Ghana Black Stars player’s sister has been identified as Kwabena Yeboah alias Kobii.

According to reports gathered by Ghpage.com, Kwabena Yeboah fled after shooting Emmanuel Agyemang Badu’s sister.

As at now, it’s unclear why he shot the young lady. Ghpage.com is monitoring and we will keep you updated.