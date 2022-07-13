Emmanuella flaunts her body in Tik Tok video following marriage rumour

- Advertisement -

Nigerian teenage comedienne Emmanuella has given potential suitors a reason to have a second look at her following a new tik tok video she has shared.

On the back of rumours that Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko wanted to marry her, Emmanuella has shown more flesh in the new video.

She has stirred reactions on social media through the video she has shared on Tik Tok where she is dressed in skimpy attire that reveals her curves and irresistible physique.

“Ned Nwoko will never resist the temptation to marry Emmanuella” one of the netizens had commented.

As a child prodigy who wowed millions with her infectious dramatic comedies together with Mark Angel some years ago, Emmanulla has grown into a full-fledged beautiful woman.

Although Ned Nwoko is lurking around, Emmanuella seems unperturbed as she proudly puts her body on the internet for her fans and competitors to savour.

“It’s fake news” – Emmanuella breaks silence on Ned Nwoko’s alleged marriage proposal to her

Nigerian teen comedian and superstar Emmanuella Samuel, has finally addressed rumours concerning Ned Nwoko’s alleged marriage proposal to her.

For about 5 days now, rumours have gone rife on the internet that the politician, married to Regina Daniels, was attempting to wed the teenage kid sensation.

The hearsays additionally emphasised that Ned Nwoko is currently in talks with Emmanuella’s family to add her to his numerous wives.

Ned is prepared to make another offer that will see Emmanuella being transferred from Port Harcourt to Asaba via a marriage deal”, it reads.

One fan took things a step further on the child comedian’s official Facebook page by asking if it is true that her family are already submitting a marriage list to Ned Nwoko.

The Facebook user with the name Peace Samuel wrote: “I don’t know how true it is. That Ned Nwoko is already receiving a marriage list from your parents“

Read more.