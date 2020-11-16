type here...
Emmanuella can’t build a house for her mother at her age, it’s impossible – Kemi Olunloyo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kemi Olunloyo on Emmanuella's issue
Kemi Olunloyo on Emmanuella's issue
Whiles netizens are still congratulating kid Nigerian comedian, Emmanuella of Mark Angel fame for building a house for her mother, a Nigerian Journalist has come out with an eye-opener.

READ ALSO; 10-Year-Old Emmanuella builds a new house for her mother (Photos)

Dr. Kemi Olunloyo, a popular and controversial Nigerian Journalist who likes to add and expose celebrities has once again dropped a bombshell amid news of Emmanuella building a house for her mom.

First and foremost, Dr. Kemi Olunloyo doubts that the 10 year old kid comedian can at her age build a house for her mother. She believes the house might have been built by Mark Angel.

According to a post by the popular journalist, she asked Mark Angel to reveal to the media the exact source of Emmanuella’s income used in building that house to inspire other kids.

In the view of Kemi, it’s prudent for Mark Angel to disclose Ella’s source of money like how it is done in Hollywood so as to also give others especially kids who are also into her craft to follow and be like them.

Read her post below;

KemiTalks
KemiTalks

News went viral on November 14 2020 that Nigerian Kid Comedienne, Emmanuella has built a new house for her mother, heartening her mother’s heart and putting a big smile on her face.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

This act by her won her the praise from social media users. A number of netizens congratulated her for putting up such a beautiful house for her mother who has been supportive of her,  

Source:GHPAGE

