type here...
Entertainment

Emotional As a big fan of Daddy Lumba dies after hearing of his death

By Mzta Churchill

Information gathered by Gh Page is that following the death of veteran musician, Daddy Lumba, a die-hard fan died.

Per the report, the man named Mr. Ebenezer Kumah was so much in love with Daddy Lumba that he was his kind of idol.

READ ALSO: My 60-year-old boyfriend chops me from 10pm to 5am every day- lady cries out

Following the death of Daddy Lumba, reports are that Mr. Kumah couldn’t control the shock.

Speaking in a viral video, DJ KA, who happens to be a die-hard fan of Daddy Lumba said that Ebenezer Kumah, aged 41 died upon hearing the death of Daddy Lumba.

Ghanaians have expressed shock over the death of Mr. Ebenezer Kumah as many think they never expected things to go this far.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

My 60-year-old boyfriend chops me from 10pm to 5am every day- lady cries out

My wife left me because I returned a huge sum of dollars I found in my car- taxi driver

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, August 1, 2025
24.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Efia Odo addresses rumours of Daddy Lumba been his biological father

Efia Odo and Daddy Lumba

Wife returns from church to catch cheating husband

Cheating husband

Meet Daddy Lumba’s wives

Daddy Lumba wives

Daddy Lumba biography

Daddy Lumba biography

Video of Daddy Lumba taking his medication inside the studio

Daddy Lumba
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways