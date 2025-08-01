Emotional As a big fan of Daddy Lumba dies after hearing of his death

Information gathered by Gh Page is that following the death of veteran musician, Daddy Lumba, a die-hard fan died.

Per the report, the man named Mr. Ebenezer Kumah was so much in love with Daddy Lumba that he was his kind of idol.

Following the death of Daddy Lumba, reports are that Mr. Kumah couldn’t control the shock.

Speaking in a viral video, DJ KA, who happens to be a die-hard fan of Daddy Lumba said that Ebenezer Kumah, aged 41 died upon hearing the death of Daddy Lumba.

Ghanaians have expressed shock over the death of Mr. Ebenezer Kumah as many think they never expected things to go this far.